Watch Tesla Model 3 SR+ Shredding Tires On Race Track In “Dyno Mode” (Videos)

February 26th, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

Originally published on X Auto.

We have seen the Tesla Model 3 Performance going to the race track multiple times against other EVs and fossil fuel vehicles, but this time it is the lone wolf on the dedicated racing circuit of the Out of Spec Motoring YouTube channel.

More interestingly, the host of the program, Kyle, takes his mom to the race track in her white Standard Range Plus Model 3 and in the second attempt puts her car in “Dyno Mode,” which is a car testing mode recently introduced by Tesla via an over-the-air software update.

Tesla Dyno Mode

Tesla Dyno Mode allows a Tesla Model 3, S, or X to be tested on a chassis dynamometer or a rolling-road dyno. This is totally “not recommended” for driving on public roads and only by professional drivers like Kyle and Brooks Weisblat from Drag Times, who describes the Tesla Dyno Mode in the following video.

How to Activate Dyno Mode

Dyno Mode on a Tesla Model 3, S, or X can be activated in the following three steps:

Tap+hold the Tesla “T” icon on the center touchscreen for about 5 seconds. A dialogue box will appear saying “Please Enter Access Code” — type in the password “dynotest.” Hit the left turn signal ON and press OK on the dialogue box.

On a Tesla Model 3, when “Dyno Mode” is activated, a small red warning icon appears on the top of the screen. Tapping the icon will bring the above dialogue box, which includes the following list indicating that the following safety and stability features are disabled and the car is not safe to drive in normal conditions:

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) is disabled

Traction control disabled

Stability control disabled

Dyno Mode Enabled

Dev Mode Only – Do no drive on public roads

Before Tesla officially rolled out Dyno Mode, drifting with Tesla cars was achieved by pulling out the sensors and equipment for ABS, AEB, and related stability and traction control features. Last November, Kyle did the same with a Model 3 in order to show the world that even an electric car can drift.

Out of Spec Motoring posted its impressions of drifting a Tesla Model 3 SR+ on the race track with Dyno Mode in the video description as follows:

“Kyle takes his mom, Kathy, to the Out of Spec Motoring race track for some fun. Kathy has never been around a track and today was the perfect opportunity! Kyle’s parents were visiting North Carolina from Connecticut in his mother’s Model 3 Standard Range Plus and it was put through its paces sideways in Dyno Mode. Pretty impressive what the baby Model 3 can do when opened up!”

Let’s watch the video where these guys are truly burning the rubber off the Model 3 tires — if you want to watch the drifting shots taken from outside the car you might want to skip to 17:00 on the video timeline.





