The Rachio Thrive Nutrient System Aims To Support Plants By Restoring Soil Health

February 26th, 2020 by Kyle Field

The folks at Rachio first made a name for themselves with their smart sprinkler controller that injected a healthy dose of intelligence into the world of yard care, saving millions of gallons of water along the way. Not satisfied to simply dump water on plants and hope for the best, they are back with a holistic lawn care plan called Rachio Thrive.

“All of the products in the Rachio ecosystem work together seamlessly to provide greater control and convenience, healthy and beautiful grass and plants, and more efficient use of water,” said Rachio Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Klein. “Rachio Thrive speaks to our mission of making sustainable water use effortless and rewarding for homeowners by bringing together a technology-powered sprinkler controller with customized, drought-resistant grass care products into a single ecosystem.”

The first product from the Rachio Thrive family, called Lawn Champion, dropped today. It tag teams the health of your lawn with the help of the Rachio smart sprinkler controller to provide a direct-to-consumer fertilizer replacement. Instead of typical synthetic fertilizer constituents, Lawn Champion is comprised of a system of microalgae and nutrients designed to restore and revitalize lawns without having to worry about whether the dog – or your kids – may have found their way into the bag of fertilizer.

Rachio believes its custom blend of complete nutrition for lawns will restore lawns over the long haul on the premise that its custom formulation will help restore the natural chemistry of the soil. That reinforced foundational layer helps strengthen grass and plants to help them weather actual and human-caused storms.

The Thrive kit provides a full year of lawn growth formula along with a schedule to help homeowners stay on top of lawn care all year round. Rachio said its Thrive system was designed as the natural extension of the Rachio smart sprinkler and extends its reach to inject intelligence into even more aspects of lawn care.

To get started with Rachio Thrive, customers can dive into the Rachio Yard Analyzer Tool to help them determine the correct amount of nutrients for their specific plants. All of the information customers or potential customers need to get started can be found in the new Thrive tab in the Rachio smartphone app.

As a custom system, pricing of the Rachio Thrive Lawn Champion system depends on your lawn and plants. Head over to rachio.com to learn more.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







