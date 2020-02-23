Tesla Cyber Sedan Concept (Video)

February 23rd, 2020 by Johnna Crider

A Tesla Cyber Sedan is the latest work of creative engineering inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck. This work of art and engineering is brought to life by YouTuber Inspire Automotive, who has an idea for Tesla for a Cyber Sedan.

Nathan’s channel is filled with his automotive design and building projects, so this isn’t just another concept drawing one would just retweet on Twitter. “I wanted to do something out of the box — something pretty crazy,” Nathan says in the video before he shows the world the project he’s spent so much time on.

Nathan wanted to design it well enough to capture Tesla’s attention. After all, you never know — Tesla may just love his idea. “That Cybertruck is the real deal. I really like that,” he says. This inspired him to create a Tesla “Cyber Sedan” with four doors and a rear hatch in full scale. The reason why he wanted it to be lifelike is that when you can see and touch it at a normal scale, it becomes more real.

He started by designing it on the computer off of a previous design he found online. Once he got all of the building specs printed, he got to work using high-end construction foam sheets. He even has a moment with the measuring tape that reminds me of the moments I have with my computer when it freezes up.

Unsurprisingly, the cutting machine he uses in the video isn’t the typical construction machine that you can pick up at Home Depot. Nathan built it.

After he completes the design, you can see that it looks like it could be a little sister to the Tesla Cybertruck. What are your thoughts?





Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







