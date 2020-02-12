Tesla Recalls 15,000 Model X Vehicles — No Known Accidents From Issue

February 12th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Tesla, focused on safety first and foremost, has recalled 15,000 vehicles in hopes of preventing potential accidents that could be a result of some power steering issues.

Earlier this afternoon, Reuters announced that Tesla is recalling 15,000 of its Model X SUVs for power steering issues in North America. The issue could lead to a loss of power steering assist, which could make steering harder, and thus could increase the risk of a crash. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has said that there are no known crashes or injuries associated with this issue. Tesla will also arrange to replace the mounting bolts and replace the steering gear if needed, Transport Canada confirms.

Tesla shares on its website that the company wants to proactively retrofit a power steering component in some of its Model X vehicles and that this recall is voluntary. It applies to Model X vehicles built before mid-October of 2016.

“We are not aware of any injuries or collisions relating to the power steering component. However, we have observed excessive corrosion on the bolts that attach this component to the steering gear in affected Model X vehicles. This corrosion has been observed primarily in very cold climates that use calcium or magnesium road salts rather than sodium chloride (table salt). If the bolts fracture from corrosion, the driver may lose power steering assist. This would not prevent the driver from steering the vehicle, but it would require more force to turn the steering wheel, especially during low speed parking maneuvers when power steering assist is at its highest use. Power steering assist decreases with increasing speed, so the driver may not notice a need for more steering force at highway speeds,” Tesla states on its website.

While some of Tesla’s more vocal critics are celebrating this recall, it should be pointed out that Tesla is focused on safety first. The company has long shown that. It should also be noted that there have been “no known crashes or injuries associated with the Model X recall.” In fact, Tesla is being very cautious by recalling the vesicles before any potential issue could occur. This is a smart move that reflects on Tesla’s standard of safety.

Safety is always the number one thing with Tesla, and if we are going to worry about vehicle recalls, we should address others that have been recalled as well. Tesla isn’t the only automaker that has recalled its vehicles, and it should be stressed that Tesla did so voluntarily before any issue could happen.

The truth is that instead of rushing to scream bankruptcy as many critics are hoping in the case of Tesla, we should always stay up to date when it comes to our vehicles, whether you drive an EV or a fossil fuel vehicle.

If you are curious as to whether or not your vehicle has been recalled, the NHTSA has an official way you can find out.



