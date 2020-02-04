Airport Runways Underwater: Rising Seas Threaten 80 Airports (Maps)

February 4th, 2020 by World Resources Institute

“While global climate-related threats like droughts, wildfires and biodiversity loss get a lot of attention (and rightfully so), one problem is quietly creeping up on us, and it could have disastrous consequences,” Mansie Hough at the World Resources Institute (WRI) recently wrote in an email to CleanTechnica.

“Even if we get emissions under control and temperature rise is limited to 2 degrees Celsius, about half a meter of sea level rise is likely by 2100 – and this would put 44 airports around the world underwater, according to new analysis of sea level rise data from Resource Watch. This poses serious economic, public health and security threats to the countries whose airports are affected.”

Some of these at-risk airports include:

LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark – all of which already experienced severe flooding during Hurricane Sandy

Key West International Airport – a popular tourist destination with 50-60 commercial flights a day

China’s Yancheng Airport – which could be flooded by only half a meter of sea level rise

Many airports in small island nations such as the Solomon Islands, Fiji and Kiribati – nations that have done the least to cause sea level rise through emissions

Hough added, “Below is a blog from Resource Watch giving more details on which airports are most likely to flood and when. If you’d like to explore more on your own, this map from Resource Watch (using Climate Central data) shows the areas around the world most likely to be affected by sea level rise, and I can share a spreadsheet of every airport in the world that would be threatened by half a meter of sea level rise.”

By Noah Maghsadi and Tina Huang

Airports are a major part of a country’s infrastructure. They encourage economic activities, facilitate travel, and play a key role in national security. But they are also vulnerable to sea level rise, especially when they are established in low-lying coastal areas.

Using sea level rise data from Climate Central and airport locations from OpenFlights, we found that 80 airports could be underwater with one meter of sea level rise, which researchers at the UN’s expert climate panel predict is likely to occur by 2100 if emissions aren’t reduced. Even if emissions are curtailed and warming is limited to 2 degrees Celsius, about half a meter of sea level rise is likely by the end of the century, which would flood 44 airports around the world.

The reason airports are threatened by sea level rise is simple: many of them capitalize on low, flat areas, which are required for long runways to facilitate takeoff and landing. Airplanes need room to gain altitude, which they can easily do over bodies of water without needing to worry about tall buildings. This type of space is typically found near large bodies of water – on wetlands, marshlands and floodplains – areas that are especially susceptible to sea level rise and storm surge. Building airports near bodies of water started off as an advantage but is now quickly becoming a liability due to climate change.

Which Airports Are Most at Risk?

Airports are at risk all over the world, but the highest number of affected airports are in North America, Europe, and Asia. The images below show the impact that half a meter and one meter of sea level rise would have on select airports.

North America

Six airports in North America could be underwater with just half a meter of sea level rise. This figure increases to 12 at one meter of sea level rise and includes airports such as Key West International Airport and Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport.

Key West International Airport, located in Florida, has between 50 and 60 commercial airline flights each day and registered 870,000 passengers in 2018, according to its website. The visual below shows the impact of expected flooding on this airport with both half a meter and one meter of sea level rise.

In California, the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport averages 209 aircraft operations a day and has 127 aircrafts based at the airport. Located near the Salton Sea, this airport would be completely flooded with only half a meter of sea level rise.

Europe

Within Europe, 11 airports are at risk of being underwater with half a meter of sea level rise, and 23 are at risk if sea level rise reaches one meter.

Amsterdam’s Airport Schiphol is the 11th busiest airport in the world and is predicted to be underwater with only half a meter of sea level rise. However, it’s important to caveat that while Climate Central maps show areas below certain sea-levels, they do not take into account flood barriers and other water management technologies implemented in the Netherlands. The Dutch have particularly strong water management strategies, such as by building dikes, seawalls, and underground spaces where water can sit in the event of flooding. These measures, which are not reflected in the maps developed by Climate Central, are designed to mitigate flood impact on infrastructure and require a significant investment in water-management technologies.

Another European airport at risk from just half a meter of sea level rise is Denmark’s Kalundborg Airport. The map below shows the location of airport overlaid with half a meter of sea level rise.

Asia

Seven of Asia’s airports are at risk from half a meter of sea level rise, and 14 are at risk from one meter of sea level rise, including China’s Yancheng Airport and Iran’s Ramsar International Airport.

Yancheng Airport, seen below, could be flooded by only half a meter of sea level rise. This airport, located in Jiangsu Province, China, is a hub for both commercial and international flights, and averages 44 flights a day.

Ramsar International Airport is situated on the coast of the Caspian Sea. Half a meter of sea level rise would flood part of Ramsar Airport’s runways.

A Turbulent Future for Air Travel

While 80 airports would be inundated with one meter of sea level rise, climate change poses threats to even more airports in the form of storm surge and extreme weather. We are already getting a taste of what this will look like. In the New York area alone, LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Newark (N.J.) International Airport all experienced severe flooding from nearby water bodies during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. This flooding caused around 10,000 canceled flights and millions of dollars in lost revenue.

And it’s not just the United States. Airports around the world are under threat from storm surges and rising seas. For example, in September 2018, Kansai International Airport in Japan became surrounded by ocean in the aftermath of a typhoon. Natural disasters like these demonstrate what may be the new normal for airports once the rising waters of climate change become more permanent.

As the implications of sea level rise are becoming more understood, many airport managers are acting to protect airports in the near-term. Singapore’s Changi airport has recently resurfaced its runways to allow for better drainage and is building expansions on higher elevations. In the United States, Boston Logan Airport and San Francisco International Airport have worked to install new flood barriers to stave off rising seas. Just last month [TK], officials at San Francisco International Airport decided to move ahead with a $587 million plan to build up the airport’s seawall from three feet to eight feet tall.

Sea level rise is only one aspect of climate change that threatens air travel. Extreme heat, which comes with thinner air, has the potential to ground planes by making them unable to generate lift, and also may make air travel more turbulent.

Explore other sectors and how they will be affected by climate change on Resource Watch.

Methodology Notes:

OpenFlights provides the latitude, longitude, and altitude (or elevation above sea level) of airports, but OpenFlights does not provide information on the total area or footprint of airports. Stantec, a large engineering company, estimates that the typical commercial airline runway is between 2,440 and 3,960 meters in length. Our analysis estimates a conservative footprint for each airport, having a radius of 1,000 meters. Airports with footprints that overlap with pixels from Climate Central’s sea level rise dataset were highlighted in this analysis. But we excluded airports with elevations higher than expected sea levels and airports designed for seaplanes. Our decision to focus on sea level rise of half a meter and one meter is based on end-of-the-century predictions made by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. However, sea level rise estimates differ substantially. These estimates may be conservative because an assessment published in Nature, found that we may see two meters of sea level rise by 2100.





