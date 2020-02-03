8 New Electric Vehicles Coming To Australia This Year

February 3rd, 2020 by Johnna Crider

There will be at least eight new electric vehicle models coming to Australia’s market in 2020, which will add more variety for drivers wanting to cut out their carbon emissions. The new electric models arriving this year from legacy automakers include: the Audi e-tron, Porsche Taycan, Mercedes-Benz EQC, MG ZS EV, Mini Cooper SE electric, Volvo XC40 and Polestar 2. There is also a new local player, EV Automotive, which plans to import the Glory EV, a Chinese model.

Although the Tesla Model Y will be available in 2020 in the United States and probably Europe and China as well, it may be a while before it’s available in Australia. So far, reservations are not even available for Australia and New Zealand. The Driven reports that Australian drivers bought 2,216 EVs in 2019, and that in 2019, thanks to the Tesla Model 3, those numbers have doubled. Australia’s EV market could be going into an upturn.

Behyad Jafari, CEO of the EV Council, tells The Driven, “It’s going to be a great year for consumers in the EV field because we’re seeing a lot of legacy makers bringing EVs to the Australian market.” He also adds that, “Every year the progress continues to fall in one direction, which is that the entire industry — car makers, energy providers, and countries — are moving to electric vehicles and they’re starting to do it in Australia now too.”

The article also shares the thought that people are seeing EVs as a hot technology, and not just a zero-emissions form of transportation. EVs are beginning to dominate the market and more people are seeing every day that they are the best type of vehicle to own. This is a good thing not just for Australia, but for global markets. If more and more people switch to all-electric vehicles, greenhouse gases will be drastically cut and the effects of carbon being released into the atmosphere could go down significantly.



