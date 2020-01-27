Suzuki, Jeep, & Volvo May Have Cheated EU Emissions Tests

January 27th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

The Dutch road authority ruled last Thursday that Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep Grand Cherokee and Suzuki’s Vitara diesel models broke emissions rules and if they are not fixed, these automakers will be banned from selling vehicles in Europe. The EU isn’t playing.

Jeep has a fix and the RDW authority says it needs to recall the model across Europe in order to roll out the fix. Suzuki doesn’t have a solution yet. “Suzuki must come with adequate improvement measures or the RDW will begin the process of revoking its European type approval,” the RDW said in a statement. It’s already started the process of revoking approval for the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

How were these models cheating the regulations, and thus the public? They were emitting more NOx in the real world than in testing as a result of “prohibited emissions strategies.”

These poisonous gases contribute to acid rain, smog, and health-related issues. Thy can cause breathing problems, headaches, chronically reduced lung functions, and even corroded teeth. Nonetheless, these companies were fine and dandy putting these toxins into the air just so they could profit more, and they got away with it for a while. That should terrify you.

Volvo has also been accused of cheating emissions testing. Volvo SUVs put out as much as 12 times more nitrogen oxides in normal driving than stated in emissions testing, according to a German environmental organization, Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), which conducted its own tests. Volvo states that, “We do not know the conditions that applied during the current test and can therefore not comment on the result. However, test results always differ for dependent factors such as speed, load and weather conditions. However, all our cares are tested, certified, and approved according to current regulations and ‘The technology used for exhaust gas purification is standard in the industry and well known to authorities. Volvo Cars have never used any form of test manipulation.”



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







