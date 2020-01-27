Mercedes EQC 2020 Production Target — 50,000, Not 30,000, According To Mercedes

January 27th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

There was a bit of hoopla last week about Mercedes-Benz cutting the production target of the fully electric Mercedes-Benz EQC from ~60,000 to 30,000 due to battery production constraints.

However, Mercedes-Benz has reportedly denied that’s the case and has indicated that it has a production target of 50,000 for the year.

The reporting regarding a lower 2020 production target stemmed from manager magazine, a major business publication in Germany. According to the initial reporting, LG Chem had trouble supplying the necessary battery cells. On the same topic, Michael Brecht, works council chief at Daimler, indicated that the German luxury auto leader hired Grohmann Engineering to build up Daimler’s own battery manufacturing capability before Tesla came along and acquired Grohmann Engineering, extinguishing Daimler’s plans.

Brecht also states that German automakers are “dangerously dependent” on battery cell producers from China and Korea.

Presumably, the 2020 target of 50,000 electric SUVs in 2020 is the one to trust. We’ll see how sales roll out in European markets in the coming months.

As reported a bit earlier, though, Daimler has decided to delay the EQC’s introduction into the USA. The reason? Daimler’s own version of production hell. The Mercedes-Benz EQC won’t arrive on US shores until 2021.

The company initially planned to sell ~25,000 Mercedes-Benz EQCs in 2019, but it ended up selling ~7,000.

One might assume at this point that I’d mention a certain other producer of electric vehicles to put this news into a bit more industry context. I don’t think that’s even needed at this point. Hopefully it won’t take too long for Mercedes-Benz to get 50,000–100,000 EQCs on the road. It’s the first step in electrification of the massive legacy luxury auto leader.



