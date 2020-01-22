Wall Street ♥ Tesla Cybertruck

January 22nd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Tesla stock [TSLA] has risen by more then $200 per share since the company unveiled the Tesla Cybertruck. Clearly, that means Wall Street is in love with Tesla Cybertruck. Correlation = causation.

That’s all.

