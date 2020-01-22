Tesla & Other EV Sales Resource Launched

January 22nd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

We publish a lot of articles on electric vehicle sales, and Tesla sales in particular (since only Tesla has an electric model that is truly competing on the mass market on a large scale). However, it can be hard to sift through our electric vehicle (EV) sales archives to find specific data quickly. So, we have just published a new resource page on Tesla and other electric vehicle sales around the world. You can just jump to this link to dive in: cleantechnica.com/tesla-sales/.

The resource currently focuses on Tesla, but it covers the entire EV market in several countries as well as the world as a whole. The countries covered include:

USA Netherlands Norway Portugal Switzerland France Germany China Sweden Denmark Iceland UK

The page includes more than one report for the USA, with those reports focusing on 3 different market segments.

One question for readers: should we drop plug-in hybrids and only cover fully electric vehicles there?

For each country, going forward, we will look at the EV market breakdown as well as how the top EVs rank in the overall market. We will update the page each time a new report is published by replaced the previous report for that country or topic.

Any other thoughts or tips on this resource page are welcome.

We very heavily rely on data from partner EV Volumes, so a special thanks to them for sharing! You can dig in much more deeply and broadly with their data. We just provide generic overviews and rankings of top models.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







