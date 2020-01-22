 };

#1 electric vehicle, solar, & battery news + analysis site in the world. Support our work today.


Uncategorized

Published on January 22nd, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan

0

Tesla & Other EV Sales Resource Launched

January 22nd, 2020 by  

We publish a lot of articles on electric vehicle sales, and Tesla sales in particular (since only Tesla has an electric model that is truly competing on the mass market on a large scale). However, it can be hard to sift through our electric vehicle (EV) sales archives to find specific data quickly. So, we have just published a new resource page on Tesla and other electric vehicle sales around the world. You can just jump to this link to dive in: cleantechnica.com/tesla-sales/.

The resource currently focuses on Tesla, but it covers the entire EV market in several countries as well as the world as a whole. The countries covered include:

  1. USA
  2. Netherlands
  3. Norway
  4. Portugal
  5. Switzerland
  6. France
  7. Germany
  8. China
  9. Sweden
  10. Denmark
  11. Iceland
  12. UK

The page includes more than one report for the USA, with those reports focusing on 3 different market segments.

One question for readers: should we drop plug-in hybrids and only cover fully electric vehicles there?

For each country, going forward, we will look at the EV market breakdown as well as how the top EVs rank in the overall market. We will update the page each time a new report is published by replaced the previous report for that country or topic.

Any other thoughts or tips on this resource page are welcome.

We very heavily rely on data from partner EV Volumes, so a special thanks to them for sharing! You can dig in much more deeply and broadly with their data. We just provide generic overviews and rankings of top models. 
 

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.
It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.





About the Author

is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA] — after years of covering solar and EVs, he simply has a lot of faith in this company and feels like it is a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort on Tesla or any other company.


Related Posts



Back to Top ↑

© 2020   CleanTechnica



Back to Top ↑