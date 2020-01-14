ChargePoint Rolls Out New CPF50 Charging Solution Designed For Fleets

January 14th, 2020 by Kyle Field

In late 2018, ChargePoint raised a round of funding to enable expansion overseas into European markets and to push into the fleet space. Today, the company announced the tailor-made CPF50 Level 2 charging solution aimed directly at the needs of fleets and multifamily dwellings.

The new solution delivers the same Level 2 charging speeds of up to 12 kW through its J1772 connector customers are used to, but with a slew of new features that make it a great choice for fleet managers looking to get a handle on charging vehicles at scale. Specifically, the CPF50 leverages ChargePoint’s network connectivity to enable energy management of masses of the charging stations across a fleet yard or even multiple locations.

Left unchecked, the costs of EV charging can easily exceed what fleet managers are used to paying for fuel, washing out the savings in fuel that often provides the financial lubrication necessary to cover the higher upfront cost of purchasing electric vehicles for fleets. ChargePoint’s new energy management system gives fleet managers the power and control of advanced energy management tools like access control, panel sharing, and scheduled charging all from the convenience of the familiar ChargePoint system.

The CPF50 comes in a variety of shapes and sizes that carry the tried and true look and feel of ChargePoint’s public and home charging solutions into the world of fleets. Single or dual headed options, wall mount or pedestal, 18- and 23-foot cable length options, it was designed to meet the varying needs of fleets around the world.

Moving forward, ChargePoint’s over-the-air update capability allows the stations to stay up to speed with the latest evolutions in utility billing changes while providing automated financial reports when the time comes to run the numbers.

ChargePoint already has more than 1,900 charging ports serving fleet customers around the world in sectors as varied as government, utilities, workplace, and telecom so the challenge faced by fleet managers is nothing new for the company. Late last year, ChargePoint announced a landmark deal with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) to install a hefty new EV charging system across its fleet operations. The new EV charging system will establish the foundation of the SFMTA’s fleet charging operations as part of its push to electrify all of its 800 vehicles by 2035.





