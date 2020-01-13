Current Taxi (Get It? Current As In Electrical Current) Is Hiring In Canada

January 13th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

There is a taxi company in Canada called Current Taxi. It has an all-electric fleet, or should we say, an all-Tesla fleet. The company is now hiring drivers. One of the perks, of course, is that you get to drive a Tesla. Current Taxi’s goals is to change the way of the taxi industry one ride at a time. Passengers get a luxury service with a side effect of zero emissions.

Their fleet is made up of the Tesla Model X, Model S, and Model 3. Each vehicle gets a quick writeup of the perks. For example, the Model X is “the safest, fastest and most capable sport utility vehicle in history,” the website says (which is true.). The company also points out which vehicle is best for what type of customer. The Model 3 is great for groups with up to four passengers, and the Model S is the winner of “The Car of the Future.”

Current Taxi sees itself as David taking on Goliath when it comes to the taxi industry — somewhat like Elon Musk back in the early days of Tesla — but it also wants to help the bees, plant trees, and save the seas.

The company is hiring for drivers and dispatch in Victoria and Kelowna. You can learn more here if you’re interested.





It’s great to see a startup taxi company focus on electric vehicles, especially in the age of Uber and Lyft. I believe this company will do well simply because it’s operating in a niche market — Tesla taxis. Tesla has a large following, countless supporters, so people in the area who are Tesla fans, shareholders, and even owners will most likely support this company due to brand loyalty.

In addition to regular taxi service, they have an events booking section. In my high school days, going places in one of those long stretch Humvee limos was seen as the height of luxury. Today, Tesla vehicles probably took that position. I’d never been in one of those stretch limos — always thought they were just too gaudy. Teslas, on the other hand, are sleek, sexy, and luxurious. And they don’t produce emissions.

By using Teslas for its fleet and marketing them as the go-to luxury vehicles for events, I think Current Taxi will succeed. We’ll see.



