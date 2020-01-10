Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran Loves Her Tesla & Elon Musk’s Roughness

January 10th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

In a Yahoo Finance video discussion about Tesla and its stock [TSLA], Barbara Corcoran of “Shark Tank” cuts right to the chase: “I own a Tesla and don’t say anything wrong to me about it.” She also points out that she invests in Tesla. Her thoughts on TSLA “slumping” a bit “after a double downgrade” are that these guys are just “hedging their bets” and that they don’t want to be wrong. “It’s all nonsense,” she says. “All you have to do is buy a Tesla, or borrow one and drive around, and you’re sold.”

One of the analysts tried to cut her off with a question about the competition and she cuts him back off saying, “The dashboard alone is enough to just buy it.” She also says it’s a gorgeous car and that she loves it. The analyst says that he has never driven a Tesla but has heard that BMW, Porsche, and all these other guys are moving into the EV space and that Tesla’s nice looks aren’t going to be “enough.”

Like many analysts, he doesn’t realize that Tesla is a technology company as well as an automaker. Corcoran’s response is her full belief in Elon Musk and Tesla. “You know what’s wrong with that? The old guy never creates a new trick and they never catch up. You always need a guy that’s a wild man like he is to create something new, and by the time the big guys wake up to it, they can never catch up,”

She also mentions that she wants to start rating stocks and that Tesla is going to get her vote. She also talks about how “rough” Elon Musk is and says that the roughness is what any great leader wants. In order to reinvent a category, this is needed. “Any great leader is rough. Any great leader has a strong opinion.” Barbara Corcoran also says that you need to look at Tesla as a company and stock in the long-term viewpoint. It is the product that drives the stock. You can watch the full video here.

Featured photo: screenshot from Yahoo Finance. Other photos by CleanTechnica.





Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







