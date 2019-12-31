George Takei Asks If Cybertruck Is “Creepy or Cool”

December 31st, 2019 by Johnna Crider

In a video uploaded by George Takei as a part of his “Oh myyy” thing, he asks the question: “What do you think friends? Is the new Cybertruck creepy or cool?”

What do you think, friends? Is the new Cybertruck creepy or cool? pic.twitter.com/S4Bstny18A — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 29, 2019

I love how George Takei gets people talking about the Tesla Cybertruck here. Many of his fans have mixed feelings about the Cybertruck, but it opens dialogue, and that’s the main thing that counts. Dialogue can teach us things, such as that the Cybertruck is not as expensive as a Ford F-150, or that it’s bulletproof to some degree — things that people who don’t closely watch the tech or auto news or keep up with Tesla online miss.

For all of you just now seeing it for the first time, come back to it in a day. You’ll love it. Grows on you — Scott Wainner (@scottwww) December 29, 2019

Scott Wainner pretty much sums up how most of the Tesla community feels about the Cybertruck. I think Viv, Zach, and I are the only ones I know who thought the truck was really cool right when it rolled out. Viv shared her thoughts on it in the Third Row Crew’s first-ever podcast, which aired just after the Cybertruck unveiling. It was exactly what Viv expected — it “met and exceeded all of my expectations,” Viv says in the podcast.

Starts at $39K. — Steve Jobs Ghost 👻 4 Everman (@Everman) December 29, 2019

Tina Holmboe’s reply above, “Lots of money for little effect,” just shows that quite a bit of people still believe the myth that Teslas are the most expensive vehicles out there. Yes, the Roadster has a hefty price tag, and the Model S and Model X are well above the average person’s budget, but that was all part of the Master Plan that Elon Musk came up with to give Tesla it’s value, a plan that worked wonders and has all of us talking about Tesla.

George Takei’s tweet added weight to the fact that Tesla really doesn’t need to pay for advertising. His tweet got people talking about Tesla, and here we are.

We all drew it in Kindergarten. @elonmusk is just the only guy that has ever had the cajones to produce it. And for that I am thankful and excited to drive something that we all at one point thought was beautiful enough to put down on paper. — Alexander Chuang (@AlexanderChuang) December 29, 2019







