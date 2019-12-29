Top 5 Climate Change Videos of 2019

December 29th, 2019 by Cynthia Shahan

Originally published by Climate Reality Project.

As 2019 comes to an end, we’re taking a step back to look at the videos about the climate crisis that caught the attention, and even inspired, Climate Reality followers.

This was the year of incredible climate action and growing awareness around the world, with stories from the historic climate strikes to extreme weather disasters becoming regular front-page news. Let’s take a look at some of the videos that tell the story of the climate fight in 2019. First published on our Facebook page, these videos amassed more than 14.5 million views and 2.5 million minutes watched (which is like watching the movie Titanic around 12,820 times!).

5. History in the Arctic

Sometimes it can be hard to visualize the climate crisis in motion, but this time-lapse video helps put the melting of Arctic ice into perspective and calls for urgent action.

This video also shows how it’s not just new Arctic ice that’s melting – it’s sea ice over four years old, as our warming world is impacting the ice that’s been there the longest.

4. Black Carbon

Another big story from the Arctic: scientists discovered the black substance covering ice was actually black carbon, an almost soot-like material emitted by burning fossil fuels everywhere from car engines to coal power plants according to EPA. This black carbon started covering Arctic ice, decreasing its ability to reflect the sun’s rays and leading to increasing ice melt. This video brought attention to this important issue and our followers agree – it’s time to act!

3. Protecting forests

In 2019, we saw tremendous climate activism around the world, but also some tragic news related to deforestation and wildfires in the Amazon. But this video gives us hope of a future where our forests can re-grow, even double in size.

Costa Rica was able to combat deforestation, protect animal species, and double the size of its rainforest in a single generation. Through logging restrictions, conservation incentives, job creation, and promoting eco-tourism, the country was able to protect its essential ecosystem. It’s a model we hope other countries can learn from and follow.

2. Revolutionary Transportation

We love seeing stories about innovative technologies that could revolutionize the future of city transportation. These new trams can run entirely on solar power and are rechargeable, meaning that it’s a more sustainable option to get around. Plus, they don’t run on tracks, which allows cities to introduce them quickly without the need for expensive construction. Bottom line: it’s a great way to get cars off the road. We hope to see these and other forward-looking forms of public transportation around the globe.

1. Norway leading on climate

Norway is buying electric cars in a big way, to the point of EVs outselling gas-guzzling traditional vehicles for the first time. The country offers perks to those who switch over and has become a world leader in sustainable mobility. This gives us hope that around the world, we’ll see a switch to battery powered vehicles that are better for our planet, and our pockets in the long run!

