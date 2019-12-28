Guns & Teslas: EVs Are For Everybody

December 28th, 2019 by Jennifer Sensiba

Some stereotypes are useful. Others are not. All of them need to be challenged from time to time. Today, I’m challenging the myth that electric vehicles are for people on the left, instead of being for everybody.

Generally I’m not a big fan of the left-right paradigm. Humanity is simply too complicated to neatly stuff into two boxes labeled “liberal” and “conservative.” Nearly everyone has some belief or political position that doesn’t fit well inside being left-wing or right-wing. Most people probably have more than one.

To illustrate this as clearly as possible, I sought out proud gun owners who drive Teslas. For people who are hyper-partisan, this is probably mind-blowing. No real right-wing gun fanatic could possibly drive one of those infernal coal-burning environmentalist wacko cars, right? And what self-respecting communist in a Tesla would dare own a gun? It completely breaks the stereotype and shows us that Tesla vehicles and EVs are for everybody.

It really wasn’t that hard to find people who own guns, own a Tesla, and are very proud of both. All I had to do was ask around on social media.

“I’m a pro gun, pro trump, pro gay marriage conservative that has taken his AR15 to the range in the Tesla,” said Michael Larsen from Tesla Owners Worldwide. “The people there had zero issues with a Tesla owner being at the range and a few wanted to chat about the car.” He said he lives in a rural town in Utah with a population of about 10,000.

Brian Pavia said, “Pro 2nd amendment non-Republican here in San Jose. Transport my rifles and pistols in locked containers in the trunk for both my S and X. Haven’t taken my X on BLM land for open range shooting yet but looking forward to it when I get the time.”

You’ll notice that neither of these men are partisan hacks, extremists, or anything like that. They pick and choose what positions they take, like most of the rest of us.

Tim Williams said, “It’s just a car – any perception that it is only usable by a certain political class is both inaccurate, and amusing.” Tim also said the premise of this article might be clickbait, but in reality, I wanted to prove this point exactly. They’re for everybody.

Another thing that caught my eye was when Sam McHan said, “Pretty cool to see all y’all conservative Tesla owners checking in! I thought I was alone.” In many ways, that’s very sad. No EV owners should feel like they’re alone, or that they have to act like they’re something they’re not. If anything, we should appreciate the diversity, and celebrate when the wider culture beyond climate change activists and hippies get into EVs.

I think the biggest point I want to make is this: even if you’re the most conservative person around, there’s no reason you can’t get an EV. Even if you live in a small town and go to a nearby small city for groceries once a week, you’re not betraying your principles if you fall in love with Cybertruck (assuming it fits your needs, of course) or some other EV pickup. No matter who you are, or what you believe in, you’re welcome in the club.





