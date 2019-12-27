8 Tesla Dream Vehicles — Rendered

December 27th, 2019 by Matt Pressman

Originally published on EVannex.

Back in 2013, when Elon Musk first teased the idea of a pickup truck on Twitter, many thought he was kidding. First, the Tesla CEO had to make the company’s fledgling sedan, Model S, a viable contender before moving on to another project that bold. Sure enough, Model S won countless awards and gobbled up marketshare. Years later, Musk’s vision for a pickup truck — which certainly turned out to be bold — shocked the world.

Elon Musk’s sci-fi vision for the Cybertruck along with Tesla’s ATV will soon become a reality (Source: Tesla

So what’s next for Tesla? The future lineup is definitely exciting: Cybertruck, Roadster, Model Y, and Semi all look very promising. But we all know Musk is dreaming up other cool projects for Tesla. What could the next decade’s futuristic vehicles look like? The team over at Australia’s Budget Direct Car Insurance came up with some design renderings that hint at what might be coming. Here’s their wish list for eight all-new, future-forward Tesla vehicles.

1. Motorcycle

Although a Tesla Motorcycle would be really cool, Elon Musk has shut down the idea multiple times. He finally revealed why during Tesla’s Shareholder Meeting in 2018. “I had a road bike until I was 17 and was almost killed by a truck,” Musk said. “So we’re not going to do motorcycles.” However, if Elon ever changes his mind, something like this could look very sharp:

Rendering of a Tesla motorcycle (Source: Budget Direct Car Insurance

2. Hot Hatch

Many in the Tesla community were hoping for Model 4 — a smaller, cheaper, compact Tesla. Musk once hinted, “With something like the Model 3, it’s designed such that roughly half the people can afford the car,” he said. “With fourth generation and smaller cars and what not, we’ll ultimately be in the position where almost everyone will be able to afford the car.” He later backtracked and said full autonomy would render a Model 4 pointless. Maybe someday he’ll reconsider and create a hot hatch — Tesla’s high-performance version of a lower-priced hatchback car? [Editor’s note: I think Elon actually did flip back to planning this, and our own Paul Fosse recently tried to crowdsource some ideas on cutting costs.]

Rendering of a Tesla hot hatch (Source: Budget Direct Car Insurance

3. City Transit Bus

Could an all-electric Tesla bus be in the works someday? Elon Musk first described a “Model B” concept in “Tesla’s Master Plan, Part Deux” and called it a High Density-Passenger Urban Transport Vehicle. He’s since cooled on the idea — focusing on the Tesla Network and managing a fleet of Tesla robotaxis instead. But this bus idea could bubble up again, especially considering the design could share some elements with the forthcoming Tesla Semi.

Rendering of a Tesla bus (Source: Budget Direct Car Insurance

4. Classic Sports Car

Elon Musk actually owns two classic cars, a Ford Model T, which a friend gave him, and a Jaguar Series 1 1967 E-type Roadster. On Twitter, Musk called the Jaguar his “first love.” Musk says he bought the Jaguar early on in his career because he fancied the car in a book of classic convertibles he got when he was 17. What if Elon wanted to do a retro Tesla — a classic sports car with some influences from his favorite Jag?

Rendering of a Tesla retro classic (Source: Budget Direct Car Insurance

5. Tractor

Did you know Lamborghini made tractors long before creating supercars? So, would Tesla ever get into the agriculture space? Doubtful. Although, the Silicon Valley automaker does make unconventional products like solar tiles and stationary storage. And, believe it or not, early on Lamborghini manufactured oil-burning heaters and air conditioning units. Well … if Elon follows the Lambo playbook, maybe a Tesla tractor could be in the cards someday? It would certainly look cool.

Rendering of a Tesla tractor (Source: Budget Direct Car Insurance

6. Amphibious Car

Before the launch of the Cybertruck, Musk teased that Tesla’s new pickup would be something akin to the Lotus Esprit from the 1977 James Bond movie The Spy who Loved Me. He was actually referring to the design, not the scene where the car went into an “amphibious mode” in order to escape the villains. Regardless, if Musk ever did create an amphibious car, the wheels might retract and look something like this.

Rendering a Tesla amphibious car (Source: Budget Direct Car Insurance

7. Utility Vehicle

During the Cybertruck launch, Tesla stunned the audience when he introduced a three-wheeled ATV. Could a smaller four-wheeled utility vehicle be something in the works for Tesla? Maybe the Cybertruck’s companion ATV is just the start of more (small) things to come? If so, perhaps Tesla’s tablet display and control electronics could be shielded behind sturdy bullbars and protected inside a roll cage.

Rendering of a Tesla utility vehicle (Source: Budget Direct Car Insurance

8. Flying Car

It’s happening … well, kind of. Tesla’s new Roadster should be be able to accomplish “short hops” with a special SpaceX upgrade package. According to Musk, this special Roadster “will use [the] SpaceX cold gas thruster system with ultra high pressure air in a composite over-wrapped pressure vessel in place of the two rear seats.” He later teased, “Rocket tech applied to a car opens up revolutionary possibilities.”

Renderings of a Tesla flying car (Source: Budget Direct Car Insurance

But that’s rocketry. What does Musk think of a more conventional flying car? Musk once explained, “Obviously, I like flying things. But it’s difficult to imagine the flying car becoming a scalable solution.” Why not? “If somebody doesn’t maintain their flying car, it could drop a hubcap and guillotine you,” he explained. “Your anxiety level will not decrease as a result of things that weigh a lot buzzing around your head.”

Source: Budget Direct Car Insurance



