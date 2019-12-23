Tesla Reaches $420 On Festivus 2019

December 23rd, 2019 by Johnna Crider

It finally happened. Tesla’s stock price reached an all-time high of $420, and on Festivus no less. 2020 may be around the corner, but 2019 is still here and it’s not over just yet. Today, as many who believe in a new way of celebrating the holiday season choose to celebrate Festivus, something magical happened. I think it’s not a coincidence that Tesla hit the $420 mark on Festivus, but is symbolic. It, I believe, was destiny.

Watching $TSLA today feels like 2009 when the Saints won the Superbowl. LET'S GEAUX!!!!! https://t.co/T0AQFlfWRV — Johnna (@JohnnaCrider1) December 23, 2019

It’s not magic due to voodoo, but magic due to many people believing in something larger than themselves. That something is Tesla and its mission. That someone is Elon Musk. He made a weed joke in 2018, then got penalized by the SEC and mocked by those who call themselves professionals and gurus of the stock trade.

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2019

These people believed that Tesla would fail. They still do and they work hard at trying to make that happen. Today is a victory for Tesla shareholders, Tesla owners, Tesla employees, and Tesla fans. Today, the shorts didn’t win. This is why we celebrate. It’s about embracing the new and phasing out the old. It’s about laying to rest the past while welcoming the future as we ground ourselves for a moment here in the present.

We know Tesla will continue to soar. It will bounce back and forth, but today, at least, we celebrate the moment it happened: the moment Tesla finally soared to $420 per share.

Festivus is an alternative to Christmas. Tesla is an alternative to ICE vehicles. Today is the perfect day for the Tesla stock to do what many analysts claimed it would never do. Today is also a reminder that things, such as holiday traditions, are not set in stone. Miracles happen every day, but it’s not because of magic. It’s because of hard work and believing in yourself.

Today isn’t just a celebration for those who wish to celebrate the change in how we celebrate, but today is a moment of joy for those of us who dream and believe. Today is proof that things do happen as long as we keep believing in ourselves.

We are building a new world without fossil fuel vehicles. I love our community, I believe in good! BTW I've just bought some more shares! Merry Christmas everyone. — Francisco Miguel (@fcmiguel) December 23, 2019

Today, on Festivus, we are celebrating the birth of a new world without fossil fuel vehicles. We are celebrating the Tesla community and we are celebrating believing in good, as Elon once told me to do. Today is the manifestation of that belief in good and it brings hope that tomorrow, along with the tomorrows to come, the good will become even better.

Many thought Tesla wouldn’t reach $420 until well after 2020, but 2019’s holiday surprise was a gift for all of us, whether we celebrate the holidays or not. Life is too short to not celebrate something. Let’s celebrate Tesla. Today is Teslavus.



