A Tesla Model 3 For Bodhinatha

December 19th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

Bodhinatha Veylanswami, publisher of Hinduism Today and head of Kauai’s Hindu Monastery, has received a Tesla Model 3. Himalayan Academy reported on the joy of the occasion and some info about monks blessing the Tesla for the Satguru. The Model 3 is replacing their Nissan Leaf.

The Tesla Model 3 was given as a gift. They began the beautiful ceremony with a short Ganesha Puja, and Siddhanathaswami performed a blessing ritual for a “long and useful time of service.”

The ritual of a car puja, or a blessing of a new car, is used to consecrate or bless the new car and keep it safe from harm. Learn Religions shares that the puja is done “at the inception of your connection to the implement” — just before using it or as soon as possible after you get your car. The puja is also good for a new home. Learn Religions also gives us more information on the puja ritual. In the 6th and 8th photos in the slideshow here, you can see a citrus fruit (lemon) is placed beneath the wheels as offerings to mark the beginning of the vehicle’s use.

I really think this is a beautiful fusion of ancient traditions with modern technology. Hinduism, the world’s third-largest religion, is considered by many to not be a religion, but a way of life. Its sacred texts are the Vedas, written in Sanskrit. The Vedas are some of the oldest texts in the world, whereas Tesla is a company that isn’t even 16 years old. Seeing how the monks embrace their Tesla and give thanks for having one humbles me and makes me appreciate all that I have in my own life.

Seeing the photos of this beautiful puja and the glow of joy that Bodhinatha shines with is a reminder to us all that we should take the time to honor the good things in our lives. If we all took a moment to give some type of thanks, whether a prayer to whoever you believe in or simply acknowledging something good in your life — something large or small — it makes the world a brighter place.

Featured photo courtesy Kauai’s Hindu Monastery. Several more photos can be found there.



