Published on December 16th, 2019 | by Zachary Shahan0
Tesla Backup Gateway 2 … Bank of America EV Cost of Ownership Study … Tesla Revenue Growth — #CleanTechnica Top 20
December 16th, 2019 by Zachary Shahan
What caught readers’ eyes the most on CleanTechnica last week? That would be the new Tesla Backup Gateway 2, which looks like a mini Powerwall; a titillating study on EV total cost of ownership in the UK that Bank of American Merrill Lynch conducted and shared with CleanTechnica; and a commentary on Tesla’s revenue growth juxtaposed against Tesla critics’ seemingly never-ending pessimism, which is typically very misplaced.
For more, scroll down through the top 20 list for last week and click through on the stories that intrigue you.
- Tesla Begins Rolling Out Its Sexy New “Mini-Powerwall” Backup Gateway 2 Hardware
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch: UK Tesla Model 3 & Other EV 3-Year Total Cost of Ownership Analysis Shows EVs Much Cheaper Than Fossil Competitors
- Tesla Revenue Growing Rapidly, But Critics Can’t Move On
- 1.19 Gigawatts Of Solar Power For The Land Of The Gigafactory
- The #1 Thing I Love About Our Tesla Model 3 That No One Talks About
- Tesla [TSLA] FUD: “Elon Time”
- The Boring Company + Pumped Hydro: Proposal For Elon Musk — CleanTech Talk
- Tesla Scores 77% of US Electric Auto Sales in November — CleanTechnica Report
- Tesla Cybertruck In The Wild Near LAX, With An Infamous Driver Whizzing On By
- 2 Tesla Powerwalls + Solar Power + Tesla Model 3 = True Energy Freedom
- Tesla Model 3 = 21% of Small + Midsize Premium Car Sales in USA — CleanTechnica Report
- Tesla’s “Premium Connectivity” Will Now Set Owners Back $10/Month
- Prediction: Tesla Cybertruck Will Have 1 Million-Mile Battery
- Tesla Model 3 Dwarfs The Competition In The Netherlands In November, & Is #1 Overall In 2019
- Four New Energy Storage Technologies To Power The EV Revolution
- 93 MWh Tesla Megapack Coming To Alaska To Save Customers Cash
- Hyundai Kona EV, Kia Niro EV, & Chevy Bolt Dominate South Korea Electric Vehicle Sales
- Tesla’s Competitive Advantage Under A Magnifying Glass — The Netherlands
- Tesla Model S Has Almost Twice The EPA Range Of Porsche Taycan — 373 Miles vs 201 Miles
- New Era: Fully Electric Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Goes Into Production
Aside from several hot stories on that list, we published a handful of exclusive stories and original analyses and reviews on CleanTechnica that I think deserve a bit of love, so here’s one more bullet-point list of stories I encourage you to check out if you missed them the first time around:
- Tesla Model 3 & Tesla Model Y Most Likely Next EVs Of EV Owners In USA, Canada, & UK — New CleanTechnica Report
- Electric Car Drivers: Demands, Desires & Dreams — New CleanTechnica Report
- Electric Vehicle Models That EV Owners Considered But Didn’t Buy
- Planned Tax Increase For BEVs In Denmark Scrapped — Sales Surging
- Hyundai Kona EV, Kia Niro EV, & Chevy Bolt Dominate South Korea Electric Vehicle Sales
- New Mini Cooper EV: Stylish, Fun, & Cheap! Surprisingly Low Total Cost Of Ownership!
- A Life Without Fossil Fuel Consumption, + Tesla Shuttle Trip From Lethbridge To Calgary
- Zoom Electric Scooters: First Impressions
- EV Boom — Roger & Zach Chat Lithium, EV Forecasts, Ford Mustang Mach-E
- US Gas Vehicle Sales Up Big In November, Still Down In 2019
Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.
It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.