Tesla Model 3 Cooler From Tesmanian — CleanTechnica Review

December 15th, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

While the Tesla Model 3 is essentially the most complete car on the market (imho), there are places and ways that it can be improved. In many cases, that’s where our favorite aftermarket suppliers come in.

One top product it’s nice to have — especially here in hot-as-hell Florida — is a good cooler that fits the car well. Tesmanian recently sent along one such cooler — a strong, bulky, but light and easy to carry cooler that looks like it wouldn’t fit in the frunk but actually does. (Of course, the founder/CEO of Tesmanian has a Tesla Model 3 and this cooler was designed out of a desire for exactly such a thing, so it better damn fit.)

I actually prefer having it in the compartment under the main trunk floor, though, so that’s where I’ve housed ours. It also fits perfectly there, and for some reason, it just seems like it belongs there rather than the frunk.

Due to one school event or Christmas event after another, among the other chaos of young family life, we haven’t been able to get out to the beach with it and test it for the purpose it should really shine, but we have used it for some regular old grocery shopping. It’s nice to have a place to store fresh vegetables, milk, juice, coffee (+ coffee + coffee + coffee), and frozen foods on days when we’re going to be out on the town (or sitting in a student pickup line) for a long time. So far, for such purposes, it has performed exceedingly well.

We’ll put it to a stronger test when summer returns and tries to not only melt our food and drinks but also our skin, shoes, and brains. (Ah, Florida.)

Simply put, I have no complaints about the cooler. It is solid but light, easy to carry, effective, stylish, and the perfect size for the under-storage are of our Model 3 trunk or frunk.

Oh, one more thing: I’ve previously written about two Tesla Model 3 trunk floor mats, some rubber-like ones from Tesmanian and some luxe carpet mats from EV Annex. I have both in the trunk at the moment (because Christmas tree). It turned out that even with those and a trunk organizer on top, it was easy enough to lift them all up to put the groceries in the cooler under the main trunk floor. The important thing was just to have the cooler unzipped ahead of time.

The cooler comes with three fairly large icepacks, a great little bonus that should help a lot on certain days.

Any questions?

