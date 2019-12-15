Tesla #7 On FreightTech 25 List

December 15th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

Freight Waves has announced its pick for FreightTech 25, which “highlights the most innovative and disruptive companies across the freight industry.” Tesla, of course, made the list. The freight industry is just another one of the industries that Tesla is disrupting. The awards were presented in Chicago back in November.

CONGRATULATIONS @elonmusk and @Tesla for landing the number 7 spot on the FreightWaves’ FreightTech 25 list, $TSLA We can now add the freight industry to the list of industries Tesla has disrupted. https://t.co/cSQB7mxIOM — Johnna (@JohnnaCrider1) December 12, 2019

The article points out that Tesla’s real value is how its culture of innovation and its unique business model have inspired other companies in the industries in which it competes, including the freight industry. FreightWaves calls Tesla a technology company that makes cars and cites Elon Musk’s business model (not just technology) as disruptive to the auto industry, noting how the Silicon Valley company skipped over dealerships and decided to sell directly to customers. This, along with Elon’s interaction with Tesla fans and customers online, is what helps Tesla land such a loyal brand following. (This combined with awesome products, of course.)

FreighWaves points out the fact that Tesla does have its critics and naysayers, but balances this with the truth: Tesla has succeeded far beyond the expectations of those who call themselves “skeptics.” These critics have been on a rampage for a decade working hard to convince Tesla fans, supporters, and even shareholders that Tesla’s going to fail. However, we have a company that is not only succeeding at doing things differently but is changing how the entire market looks, what it offers, and even how it does business.

Tesla isn’t just a carmaker or even a tech company. It is essentially the manifestation of a movement that is changing every market it touches. It’s reshaping how we use transport ourselves as well as how we power our homes, and reminding us that there are sustainable alternatives to the non-sustainable ways we use our energy every day.

Back in 2000, the idea of electric vehicles wasn’t on the minds of many as our century turned. Today, just 20 years into the new century, we are seeing progress at lightning speeds. It’s no wonder Tesla was included high on the FreightTech List of 25 even though the Tesla Semi isn’t yet for sale — but will be soon.





