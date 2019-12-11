Prediction: Tesla Cybertruck Will Have 1 Million-Mile Battery

December 11th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

Reddit user OompaOrangeFace has shared a prediction regarding the Tesla Cybertruck that may appeal to readers here. The prediction is that the Cybertruck will have a 1 million-mile battery plus power train warranty and a 20-year corrosion warranty for the body of the truck. This would be a key selling point for the indecisive buyer who is on the edge of purchasing one but considering hitting the “Place Order” button.

1 Million-Mile Battery

In September, a group of researchers at Dalhousie University published a paper in The Journal of Electrochemical Society that painted a picture of a lithium-ion battery that could power an electric vehicle for over a million miles. Dalhousie University’s battery team, led by Jeff Dahn, has had an exclusive agreement with Tesla for a few years, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised back in April that Tesla would soon be able to run its vehicles on more than 1 million miles over the course of their lifespans. Some people laughed, mocked, or made Elon Musk the butt of their jokes (nothing new here). However, in light of that publication, we are seeing that Elon Musk has science backing up that claim.

As Tesla dives deeper into the realm of battery production, this million-mile battery could be fully developed by the time the Cybertruck starts production. If this theory becomes reality, then it seems no competitor could have anything comparable — even beyond the style differences.

Another user on Reddit, M3FanOZ, not only agreed with the theory but backed it up with one of their own. Their hunch is that the CyberTruck would come with a 1 million-mile battery, a 20-year lifetime warranty, and an 8 year 250,000 mile warranty. “Like the Semi, the battery will be capable of being cycled daily on a regular basis.”

Again, these are just theories and we will not know until the CyberTruck is being delivered to its customers in a couple of years, but it is fun to speculate — just as long as we don’t base our hopes on these speculations. (I am bad about that!)

Another idea by user TheSpocker is that you should also be able to use your truck to power your house like a Tesla Powerwall does. This could be a software unlockable option. This is actually a pretty cool idea, and since Tesla is becoming more of a services-type company, it would be a smart move for those wanting to combine the solar aspect of the Cybertruck.

What are your thoughts on these ideas?



