Why Everything’s A Tesla Killer: Tesla Stuffing, For Science

December 9th, 2019 by Jennifer Sensiba

For both Tesla fans and Tesla critics (including the extreme versions of both kinds of Tesla-interested people), there’s definitely one thing all of us in and out of Tesla-dom can agree on: the “Tesla Killer” thing is getting old (even for a young brand like Tesla). We have our own different reasons for thinking the Tesla killer thing is wrong, but it’s well known that as a meme it’s not only cliche but absurd to say every new EV or mobility service is going to kill Tesla, or to compare everything to Tesla.

But it still raises the real Tesla Killer questions: Why do media outlets keep doing this with Tesla? Why is everything a Tesla Killer?

The answer to the Tesla Killer mystery is actually quite simple for both our Tesla fan and Tesla hater readers: it’s great for traffic to mention Tesla as often as possible. Tesla needs to go in the headline, multiple times if possible. Tesla needs a mention over and over in the body of the article. When the article gets posted to social media, Tesla needs to be mentioned as much as possible in the posts.

Tesla, Tesla, Tesla. Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!

Because lots of people are searching for Tesla online, you get more clicks. It’s that simple.

The other reason people wedge Tesla in as much as possible is that Tesla clicks are worth more. It’s how a big chunk of the web advertising space works: more valuable products tend to pay more per click. Big ticket items (like a Tesla vehicle, for example) are worth more, and tend to attract high-dollar advertising through services like Google Ads. The more you manage to mention Tesla, and the more people click on the ads, the more money the site can make.

Sure, Tesla doesn’t run advertising for Tesla vehicles or Tesla solar, but many other advertisers target Tesla customers. They know that Tesla owners tend to have more money, and like premium products. They also know that people searching for Tesla might be interested in similar products and services.

That’s why all sorts of irrelevant non-Tesla vehicles and services are compared to Tesla. It all boils down to money, and it’s a good, simple formula to follow.

My Experiment

In case it wasn’t obvious, I’ve already mentioned Tesla over 40 times in under 500 words. I’ve gone Tesla crazy. Now, it’s time to see if mentioning Tesla so darned much really works. Will the people looking for Tesla find this article and read it? Will it bring in the big bucks?

Look for a follow-up article announcing the results in a couple of weeks. We’ll let you know if taking this approach to Tesla really works. For science.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







