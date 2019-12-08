EV-Resource.com: A Great Site For EV Noobs

December 8th, 2019 by Jennifer Sensiba

In the recent film Stuber, an Uber driver gives a temporarily blind cop a ride, only to get sucked into a ridiculous adventure fighting the bad guys. Toward the end of the film, Stu (the Uber driver) warns the cop that his Nissan LEAF only has 10% battery and that they’ll need to charge soon. The cop pushes him to keep driving and they don’t get a chance to charge. At a really bad time, the battery goes dead.

“Just switch it to gas!” the cop says, only to find out that with electric cars, there’s often no gas to switch to.

While comical, the scene does show us just how little the average person knows about electric vehicles. Polling data backs this up–about 42% of the public thinks all EVs require gas to run.

One of the hardest things about getting more people to adopt electric vehicles is the learning curve. For those of us who own EVs and have for a while, it’s easy to take for granted what it takes to operate one. You have to know how to charge, where to charge, and you have to know that charging at home is even possible.

That’s why sites like EV-Resource.com are so important. Learning how EVs work, how to make them work for you, and how to choose one is all new to much of the population. For those of us already in the know, it can be hard to teach the basics to friends and family, so it’s nice to have a resource we can send people to!

What EV-Resource Offers New Owners

The most important thing they offer is EV 101. (Disclosure: I helped them with this section of the site, but don’t get paid if you click on it.) In this section, the basics are covered, and I do mean the basics. The site teaches EV terminology, how EVs work, and what the ups and downs of EVs are. It also covers common questions, as well as common myths about EVs (for example, the myth that they are worse for the environment than gas-powered vehicles).

Another cool feature the site offers is EV owner stories. By seeing that today’s EV owners largely used to be new at this, too, we can help people to see that it’s not something only for nerds and long-time environmentalists. Most people don’t want to be pioneers, mostly because pioneers get arrows in their backs more often that we’d like. By seeing that others have made the switch before them, it helps bring EVs into the public comfort zone.

Let’s Help EV-Resource Grow!

I talked to Zach Hurst, the site’s founder, and learned some about his future plans. One thing he plans to do is expand the learning section with more interactive content and videos. Also, he’s looking for feedback from site visitors to get an idea of how the information can be improved. The site has the basic information people need, but there’s always room for improvement.

Also, it’s tough to keep valuable web resources maintained and growing in your spare time. By getting more site visitors, he can devote more of his time to this monumental task.

So, I’d like to invite CleanTechnica’s readers to not just check out EV-Resource, but do the following:

First, give it a good lookover. Look for anything you think the site could do to improve the experience for new owners and prospective buyers. Take your suggestions, and click the “E-mail us” button at the bottom of the page.

Second, send your non-EV friends to visit the site. Not only do they have a chance to learn more about EVs, but we also have a chance to get feedback from them to further improve the site.

Finally, follow EV-Resource on Twitter and on Facebook. This will make it a lot easier for them to get the word out and educate more of the public about electric vehicles.



