Solar Simplified Takes A Look Into Consumer Attitudes Around Climate Change

December 6th, 2019 by Cynthia Shahan

A recent Solar Simplified survey dove into the topic of climate change and what we think we can do about it.

Solar Simplified surveyed 5,000 people across the United States in order to understand their nuanced approaches, or lack of any approach, in daily life.

First of all, though, you may be wondering who Solar Simplified is. It is “a direct-to-consumer service that helps residents and renters take advantage of renewable energy by directly connecting them to community solar initiatives.” In other words, subscribers contribute to the cost of a moderately sized community solar farm, rather than putting a solar system on their own roofs.

The Core Results

What Are Consumers’ General Feelings Towards Climate Change?

The majority of respondents (87%) believe climate change is real, and most agreed that they would describe it as a crisis.

66% of total respondents are interested in contributing to the climate change prevention movement, offering to give something up to help.

However, of all the respondents, 71% are unaware of how exactly their everyday activities contribute to climate change , and 53% felt they don’t adequate knowledge of the ways they can help combat it.

, and 53% felt they don’t adequate knowledge of the ways they can help combat it. Furthermore, over one third of the respondents felt that lack of resources and education was the top factor preventing them from successfully contributing the prevention of climate change.

What Are The Generational Beliefs Around Climate Change?

31% of baby boomers surveyed said that they don’t think our planet will be affected by climate change in the next few years. However, over half (52%) still said they are willing to help prevent climate change by changing their everyday actions.

65% of millennials, however, felt that they are personally responsible for the impacts of climate change on our environment. Even more, 75% are willing to contribute to help reverse this.

Overall, Generation Z are the most “aware” of the our current environmental crisis, with 94% believing in climate change and 77% stating they think their own contributions could have a major impact.

The one thing these generations can agree on is the impact of education on our planet. Each age group has over 70% agreement on the need for additional resources/education on the ways in which people can help.

A Look Into Climate Change Deniers

13% of respondents don’t believe in climate change, and 9% said they don’t view climate change as a problem.

Of those who don’t believe climate change is real – 73% noted that they don’t believe their everyday actions (example: not recycling, leaving the lights on, using a car) have any impact on the environment.

75% noted that they don’t believe their impact would be significant enough on our earth, and for that reason, they choose not to change their actions to help.

However, when asked to choose between tasks like eating less meat, using public transportation and volunteering, over 50% stated they would prefer to use renewable energy in their homes, as a way to combat climate change and global warming.

What Are The Roadblocks To Fighting Climate Change?

Overall, almost 60% of respondents felt that their everyday actions contribute to the impacts of climate change. Yet 62% said they are unsure of what exactly they need to change in order to help the environment.

Additionally, 53% felt they were never given adequate education into the various ways consumers can help prevent climate change, yet over 70% are interested in learning more and being supplied with more resources.

So, What Are These Consumers Willing To Change?

Choices can be simple.

And they can be much bigger.

Policies do need to change in a big way to support choices for all income brackets. Vote with your wallet when you can, and also vote for policy changes. Choose policies and policymakers that protect our climate. One must also make the choice an ongoing process in daily life.

I was recently in NYC and found people using glass more. I am now certain that New Yorkers choose glass over plastic when possible. At least the millennials and members of Gen X, Gen Y, and Gen Z have found plastic passé. Small choices add up. They do.

Choose glass. Choose emissions-free transport and low-emissions transit. Buy responsibly. Buy less.

Renters can now choose solar a few places in the country. Choose to source your energy from solar if you can. To learn more about such renewable energy options, visit https://www.eligoenergy.com/solar

