Published on December 6th, 2019 | by Zachary Shahan0
Cheap EV Leases … Visions Of A Cybertruck Future … Model 3 vs. Model Y Visual Comparison — CleanTechnica Top 20 in November
December 6th, 2019 by Zachary Shahan
The most popular CleanTechnica stories of November involved romance, murder, secrecy, drama, and the most shocking finale in the history of entertainment. Oh, wait, no, they mostly just involved a bunch of cleantech news updates and analyses.
On the other hand … some might say the Cybertruck reveal and the coverage in the week to follow has been a story of romance, murder, secrecy, drama, and the most shocking finale in the history of entertainment. The Cybertruck did indeed gobble up 10 out of the 20 top articles of the month. Other Tesla topics took another 6 of these top spots. That left one for Volkswagen, one for batteries in general, one for 7 compelling electric vehicles, and the biggest prize of all for some bargain-basement EV leases (that are really hard to find in the real world).
Scroll down below for the top stories of the month. Also, if you scroll a bit further, you can find a long list of top CleanTechnica exclusives in November.
- Say What? $79–$178 Monthly Lease For An Electric Car?
- The Tesla Cybertruck Isn’t A Pickup — It’s Much, Much More
- Tesla Model Y & Model 3 Visual Comparison — Side by Side, Morphing, More
- How The Tesla CyberTruck Puts Ford, Chevy, & Ram In A Pickle
- 3 Tesla Powerwalls + SunPower Solar = 33 Days “Off Grid” — CleanTechnica Interview
- 7 More Electric Vehicles That Could Hit 10,000 Sales A Month (Perhaps)
- Tesla Cybertruck — Pure Logic On Wheels
- What A $108/kWh Battery Pack Would Mean For Tesla
- Tesla One-Pedal Driving Update — In A Word, Perfecter
- Tesla Cybertruck: I Think I Get It Now (Analyzing Social Media In Light Of 146,000 Reservations)
- Elon Musk Should Build Pumped Hydro With Tesla Energy, The Boring Co., & Coal Miners
- Why Tesla’s Stock [TSLA] Tanked After Cybertruck’s Reveal
- Batteries Are Breaking Through
- Reviving The “Tesla Deathwatch” — With A Totally Different Spin
- Volkswagen Seemingly Believes A Common Tesla Myth
- Tesla Gigafactory Economies of Scale Just Starting to Show in Tesla Financials
- Who Is *Actually* Going To Buy A Tesla Cybertruck?
- Tesla Cybertruck Unveil Liveblog, Photos, & Video
- Tesla Cybertruck Starts From $39,900! Better Value Than Ford F-150?
- Why Is The Tesla Cybertruck A Giant Triangle?
As usual, we had a large number of exclusive, original, and analytical pieces published last month. Below are most of those from November.
Tesla Cybertruck
- The Tesla Cybertruck Isn’t A Pickup — It’s Much, Much More
- Tesla Pickup — Cybertruck or Cybercar?
- 23 Awards Tesla Cybertruck Is Sure To Win
- LOL — Elon’s Tesla Cybertruck Just Turned Manly Man-Trucks Into Princess Wagons
- Tesla Cybertruck — Pure Logic On Wheels
- Tesla Cybertruck Starts From $39,900! Better Value Than Ford F-150?
- Tesla Cybertruck: Battery Price Dive
- Going Back To The Future: What It’s Like Riding In Tesla’s New Cybertruck
Ford Mustang Mach-E
- Yes, The Mach-E Is A Real Mustang
- Ford Mustang Mach-E Details Warrant Thunderous Welcome — CleanTechnica Review
- Ford Mustang Mach-E Is A Tesla Ally, Ford Escape & Edge Killer (Maybe)
- Is The Mustang Mach-E A Ford Killer?
- 12 Reasons Why The Ford Mustang Mach-E Will Be A Huge Hit
EV Sales
- Tesla Model 3 Revenue Laps USA Small & Midsize Luxury Competitors — Q3 2019 Report
- Teslas = 77.7% of US Electric Vehicle Sales
- China EV Sales Report — GAC Aion S The Only Ray Of Light In A Depressed Market
- Plug-In Hybrids Pull Up Europe’s Plug-In Market — October EV Sales Report
- Open The Plug-In Hybrid Floodgates! Germany EV Sales Report
- French EV Market Up 65%, Finally Some Reshuffling!
- Hyundai Kona EV Wins The Netherlands In Slow Month — EV Sales Report
- [Not EVs] Nissan, Toyota, Infiniti, & MINI USA Sales Down In October & 2019; Hyundai, Kia, Honda, BMW, Genesis, & Volvo Sales Up
- [Op-Ed] 7 More Electric Vehicles That Could Hit 10,000 Sales A Month (Perhaps)
More Tesla Stuff
- Tesla Inside Out — Tesla History From 7-Year Insider
- Tesla Inside Out, Part Deux — Tesla Stores, Early Deliveries, & Seeing Elon
- Tesla Gigafactory 3 Has ~7,000 Battery Packs In Stock For Chinese Model 3 Production, Will Use LG Chem Cells In 2020
- Tesla Bulls Warned Tesla Shorts — 5 Key Warnings
- How Many Climate Activists Haven’t Bought A Tesla Because They’ve Been Tricked By Big Oil?
- Reviving The “Tesla Deathwatch” — With A Totally Different Spin
- Tesla (Competition) Deathwatch: Gottlieb
- Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Now Supercharges At Up To 170 kW — Charts!
- 3 Tesla Powerwalls + SunPower Solar = 33 Days “Off Grid” — CleanTechnica Interview
- Tesla Critics Don’t Understand (Or Just Ignore) Tesla’s Mission
- Origins of Tesla, Tesla Roadster Disruptive Tech Graph, Range Anxiety Anxiety — Tesla Google Flashbacks From 2014
- Tesla Model 3 Trunk Organizer & Frunk Cooler From EVANNEX — CleanTechnica Review
More Fun!
- Our Volkswagen ID.3 Factory Tour Photo Album
- Volta: Staking A Different Path Among EV Charging Networks
- Ranking Democratic Presidential Contenders’ Climate Policies — CleanTech Talk with Mike Barnard
- Climate Change, Florida, Texas, & The 2020 Election — CleanTech Talk with Mike Barnard
- Cleantech At The Urban Future Lab — Cleantech Talk With Pat Sapinsley
- California’s EV Rebate Changes: A Good Model For The Federal EV Tax Credit
- California Utilities: $54 Million For EV Chargers At Schools, Parks, & Beaches — CleanTechnica
- Fear of Progress
- The Game Changers Film Hits Men Where It Hurts Most 🍆
- Surviving The Transition — Management Guide 101 For Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
- Expert In Autonomous Flight Explains How It Compares To Tesla’s Full Self Driving — CleanTechnica Video Interview
- Arcimoto’s Fun EV Is A Blast To Ride
- Byton’s Nanjing Manufacturing Bet Is On Quality, Control, Long-Term Execution
- Clean, Fresh Air Benefits Us All — EV Etiquette Is For Everyone
- How Xpeng Designed Its Stunning P7 — CleanTechnica Exclusive
If you appreciate our extensive original content, we certainly would appreciate if you became a $3/month or more subscriber.
Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.
It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.