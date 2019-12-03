Tesla Model 3 Luxe Floor Mats From EVANNEX — CleanTechnica Review

December 3rd, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

These things are nice.

There are various Tesla floor mats out there. I like the original ones that came with the car, but they’re a bit hard to clean and I wanted to protect them as much as possible for the longevity of the car, so it seemed like a good idea to get some aftermarket floor mats. Among the many options on the market, plush carpeting called out to me the most. EVANNEX generously sent over a set of luxe Model 3 mats for us to review — for the passenger area, the trunk, the hidden trunk compartment under the main trunk floor, and the frunk.

We love them.

They are somewhat soft, but not too soft and fluffy. They’re much easier to clean than the embedded factory-installed floor mats, even without taking them out of the car and beating them. They’re a deep black that matches well with the premium black or the black & white interior of the Model 3.

They’re extremely easy to install, for the most part. As the following video shows, even a 5 year old can easily put them in the trunk and frunk (when not pretending their dresses). She could probably put them in the car without trouble, too, but I put those in by myself on a different day. There is one slight potential exception. The driver’s side mat has a couple of little rings in it on the side closest to the seat and some complementary screw-pin thingies to connect it firmly to the floor. Doing so involves screwing a hole into the original floor of the Model 3, though, and I wasn’t keen to defile my car, so I opted to skip that. The floor mat seems plenty stable to me — as far as I can tell, it doesn’t slip around — but I guess it’s supposed to be screwed in for some safety reasons.

If you have a Model 3, you may be wondering, “how easy is it to access the storage area under the main trunk floor with this luxe floor mat in there?” It’s quite easy. The mat rolls up easily and smoothly. It is a bit heavier, of course, but not dramatically so. I routinely use a cooler that sits in that compartment, and also have an EVANNEX trunk organizer (which I absolutely love and use all the time) sitting right above the extra storage compartment, and with a little extra dexterity, it’s manageable to handle all three of those obstacles (the luxe floor mat, trunk organizer, and cooler zipper & cover).

If you follow CleanTechnica closely, you may know I’ve also got some rubber-like Tesmanian floor mats I previously reviewed. These are great because they’re so — damn — easy — to — clean. However, not being luxe carpeting, we’re sticking with these new black-carpet ones for regular use. I did stick the Tesmanian trunk mat back in the other day to load a small Christmas tree into the trunk, saving myself the hassle of getting the Christmas tree needles out of the carpeting, and I assume it would be wise to switch out the mats for trips to the beach, very rainy weeks, and pig-wrestling tournaments. We’ll see if I end up finding that to be more convenient than cleaning the luxe mats.

Not sure there’s anything else to be said about floor mats. Any questions?

Oh yeah, EVANNEX also sells cheaper Ultimat floor mats in addition to these luxe mats. I’ll get someone from EVANNEX to chime in down in the comments about the differences. The Tesla aftermarket supplier also sells some all-weather floor mats.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







