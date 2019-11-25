200,000 Tesla Cybertruck Pre-Orders — #NoDemand

November 25th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

It seems like everyone wants a Tesla Cybertruck. Whoever said there was no demand for this truck is completely clueless. I have seen several tweets from people saying they are getting one or have pre-ordered one. I even plan to reserve one once some personal issues are out of the way (divorce). However, seeing many people I interact with daily — such as Viv, Michell, Vincent, and Sofiaan — share their screenshots and excitement about purchasing the Cybertruck almost made me give in and order it now.

It's real. 😢🥳❤️

I know some of you don't like the truck.

But I do and well, I haven't been able to buy a car in oh… 22 years.

This I can do because It's sort of like a layaway. pic.twitter.com/Qkfr7Nt7BS — Michell🎶 (@MichellBasler) November 23, 2019

demand is a problem! I have to wait to long to get mine pic.twitter.com/o731bEQqfj — CyberTruck's TintDepot (@tintdepot) November 23, 2019

As of yesterday, according to Elon Musk, there have been 200,000 orders of the Tesla Cybertruck. These numbers are going to grow as more and more people talk about it and watch the videos.

200k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

Perhaps unveiling a new truck, bringing it on stage, and beating it up was a very smart thing to do. I do think it was hilarious they broke the windows. Actually, the windows didn’t break, they just cracked really badly. In my experience, dropping something as hard as a quartz crystal can shatter glass. Seeing steel balls being thrown at the glass and it not shattering was really unreal. It would be something cool to see in the next Fast and Furious movie, for sure. I bet they would have fun wrecking the Cybertruck.

The demand for Tesla’s new Cybertruck is not only high, but I think it may have broken the internet. People are still talking about it, and even Safelite Autoglass is using it to promote their product. It’s actually pretty funny and just shows why Tesla doesn’t need to advertise. Simply drive up, break some glass, and the internet does it for you.

Pullin' up to Safelite like (3/7) pic.twitter.com/oHRt6iFjAq — Safelite AutoGlass® (@safelite) November 22, 2019

[Editor’s note: For the record, I have a small glass chip on my Model 3 glass roof — from a rock flying at it on the Interstate — and Safelight told me they don’t deal with Tesla glass roofs. 😛 Repair has to be done at Tesla and reimbursed. 😐 ]

The funny thing is the claims that no one wants a Cybertruck. There is absolutely no demand, just like Little Tesla doesn’t want to attack my toes or anything else that moves. (Little Tesla is a kitten, by the way, and kittens love toes and anything else that moves). Since there is zero demand for Tesla’s hot new Cybertruck, I am going to show you several nonexistent tweets by people who want and pre-ordered a Tesla Cybertruck. There were also some funny tweets in there. Of course, this is a tiny subset of the 200,000 pre-orders.

The more I think about the new @Tesla truck the more I feel it is a quantum leap in design. Not car design. Design. It redefines boundaries far wider than currently accepted. It's that same quantum leap I am looking for in art or music. It will spawn new ideas in other fields. pic.twitter.com/bibL8bmCyV — Patrice Bäumel (@patricebaumel) November 22, 2019

I ORDERED A CYBERTRUCK

(The website’s down right now, so I can’t post that obligatory screenshot, but I got a reservation number!!!) https://t.co/J5kxvmQGL0 — Viv 🐉 (@flcnhvy) November 22, 2019

I ain’t even gon cap. Imma get that Tesla truck 😂 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) November 22, 2019

Every Youtuber I follow has put $ down for a @Tesla CyberTruck. I have no need for another car, no need at all for a truck, no where to park it and it will def cause a fight w the wife but imma probly have to get one too — Casey Neistat (@Casey) November 23, 2019

Resistance is futile Casey, join us! pic.twitter.com/qrp9Aa3BK2 — Tesla Owners Online (@Model3Owners) November 23, 2019

Joke all you want, but this @Tesla truck would be sick in a zombie apocalypse pic.twitter.com/rxun2CS4EM — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) November 23, 2019

I ordered the Tesla truck and welcome our cybertruck AI overlords. @elonmusk — Kevin Rose ⛩ (@kevinrose) November 22, 2019

Mom I wear I size large in Tesla truck for Christmas. — Matt (80%) (@thereal_MattC) November 23, 2019

The Tesla truck is the only real life application of the Pythagorean triangles that 12 year old me thought would be useless — Divyansh Saksena (@divsksna) November 23, 2019

Cant wait to hear the first rapper say "Yo girl built like a Tesla Truck" Inna song — Yayo Maradona (@Nesquivelli) November 23, 2019

Of course you are.

You're LL Cool J. — CleanTechnica (@cleantechnica) November 25, 2019

One thing for sure is that everyone is talking about Tesla’s Cybertruck, and since the holiday season is pretty much here, I can already guess as to what people will be talking about at the Thanksgiving table and what people are getting for Christmas in a couple of years. Who needs to pay for advertising when you can break the internet? With that in mind, the demand for Tesla is definitely there. I can’t wait to see a bunch of Cybertrucks on the roads in the next few years.

Cybertruck is inspired by games like Halo. Warthog irl!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019





