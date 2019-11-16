Tesla Toy Drive (Toronto Area)

November 16th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

There’s a Tesla toy drive going on in Canada — mainly the Toronto area — and the community wants to help children who are less fortunate to have a special holiday season. The drive is organized by a group of Tesla owners, including popular Twitter and YouTube user Tesla MotherFrunker.

The holidays have always been about giving and helping those in need. I remember a time when I was homeless at Christmas — I lived in a shelter with my mom in Shreveport. I had just turned 10 and I remember sneaking downstairs on Christmas Eve to see if Santa would actually come to a homeless shelter. As a child, I was worried he wouldn’t have been able to find us since we no longer had a home. What I saw imprinted my memory pretty much for the rest of my life.

There were several “Santas,” and elves as well were delivering huge bags of toys. The next day, Christmas, all the children in the shelter were inundated with gifts. I know now that this was the result of kind strangers who wanted to help families that were less fortunate and couldn’t afford to have Christmas at home — especially if they didn’t have a home. My gifts included a lot of calligraphy and art pen sets along with Lisa Frank projects that got me started drawing and painting. Also: journals, puzzles, and a lot of stuffed animals along with much-needed clothing such as socks and shoes.

Tesla Toy Drive 2019

Be apart of the upcoming Tesla Toy Drive. Donate Toys or join the actual drive. More details here: https://t.co/pp8Zv0LWwa Make sure to RSVP using the link above. pic.twitter.com/YdrbdfhJ6s — Tesla Mother Frunker 👽🛸 (@MFrunker) November 6, 2019

This is why toy drives mean so much to me. When communities gather to help one another, it truly is a beautiful thing. It reminds us that everyone is human and no one is lesser than another due to unfortunate circumstances that have happened to people. The Tesla Toy Drive 2019 will take place on November 30th. So far, over 250 toys and books have been donated.

Tesla Toy Drive: FirstBooks Canada Donation https://t.co/cFhBI1WgkT — Tesla Mother Frunker 👽🛸 (@MFrunker) November 14, 2019

The second batch of Toys for the Tesla Toy Drive. These play sounds and are high quality toys. If your in the GTA, you can help! Also, free gift to all Teslas who RSVP. Learn more: https://t.co/BL6g68Y22d pic.twitter.com/Jee4BwkBz7 — Tesla Mother Frunker 👽🛸 (@MFrunker) November 7, 2019

The goal is to help families in need and the drive is going to be a bit different from most drives. Usually, at these events, people bring toys. In this case, Tesla owners will be doing the actual driving and picking up the toys. There are drop-off locations where they will go pick up the toys and bring them to their final stop: The Salvation Army.

If you are in the area and would like to participate, here are the drop-off locations:

Cross Ave Auto (460 S Service Rd West, Oakville)

La Casa Dolce (755 Queensway East, Mississauga)

Mississauga Electric (2550 Goldenridge Road, Mississauga)

The Tesla owners will meet at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 30, in Oakville. This will be around a three-hour trip and the group will go to the pick-up points to scoop up the toys and bring them to The Salvation Army. The photo below is of a toy donation from PetSmart.

PetSmart was all too happy to help after Tesla MotherFrunker reached out to the company about the Tesla Toy Drive.

While this story is about just one toy drive, it is hopefully also inspiration for other Tesla owners to organize similar toy drives in their areas. Up for it?



