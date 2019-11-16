Kazakhstan To Tesla: Welcome, Elon Musk & Tesla

November 16th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

Kazakhstan now has its first Tesla Supercharger. This is evidence of yet another promise by Elon Musk that has been kept. During the Tesla Model Y event, while Elon Musk was talking, someone mentioned Kazakhstan in the audience and Elon said, “Actually, we have some great supporters in Kazakhstan.” Elon followed that up — after several loud cheers — with a promise: “We will build Superchargers in Kazakhstan! You heard it right here.”

This happens at around 24 minutes into the Model Y unveil video.

The person you heard in the audience was Anuarbek Imanbaev, and Elon kept his promise to Anurabek and the people of Kazakhstan.

When asked about Kazakhstan in June, Elon also said that Tesla would build Superchargers and service centers in Kazakhstan.

Tesla Superchargers & service centers coming to Kazakhstan this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2019

The first Superchargers in Kazakhstan are now operational in the Talan Towers located in Nursultan. The station has 6 Superchargers with a charging rate up to 120 kW, and WiFi is provided by the Ritz-Carlton Astana, along with restaurants and lodging.

According to a forum member of Tesla Motors Club, as translated from a news article that was originally in Russian: “Six Tesla Superchargers will be officially presented at Talan Towers: four in the parking lot near The Ritz-Carlton, Astana, two more in the underground parking at P1 level, which will provide convenient and easy access both in winter and in summer.”

Some people may be scratching their heads as to why Tesla is launching in Kazakhstan, but I think it all has to do with Elon listening to his customers. This is one of the many reasons both Elon Musk and Tesla are well loved. They listen, act, and make sure the needs of their customers are met.

Elon is very open to the ideas of both Tesla owners and fans, often collecting them from Twitter and turning them into new features, product improvements, etc. He is always looking for ways to enhance the experiences of his customers. I admit, riding along with a friend and watching her prank someone with Fart Mode was fun. Seeing the looks on my neighbor’s faces when Wade showed off the Summon feature was priceless. When Teslatino came through, one of my neighbors was completely stunned when he saw the frunk. There was no engine — shock.

A Tesla isn’t just a car, it’s interactive, and that’s what makes it so unique. This is just one of many ways that Tesla and Elon listen to customers. Despite what the critics claim (that Elon is a liar and a fraud), Elon has kept his promises many, many times. Kazakhstan is just one more promise that Elon Musk has kept.

If you want someone to like you, listen to them. If you want them to respect you, keep your promises to them. It’s amazing to see that an American company is being embraced by many around the world, but it is being embraced so widely for at least a few reasons.



