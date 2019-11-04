Polestar Pricing … Electric Mazda … Tesla Model 3 = #6 In USA — CleanTechnica Top 20

November 4th, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

The most popular CleanTechnica stories of October were led by Polestar and Mazda. Seriously. No offense to Polestar or Mazda (okay, some offense to Polestar and Mazda), but I wouldn’t have seen that coming a mile away. Does this show a great thirst for more EV news beyond Tesla and more serious EV entries? Possibly. Or it was just some lucky timing and catchy headlines. Or all of the above. In any case, that’s where things landed in October. Tesla still dominated the top 20, with 15 out of 20 stories, but it was an interesting phenomenon to see the company almost pushed out of the top 3.

Scroll down below to see the top 20 articles on CleanTechnica, and then scroll down further to check 40 additional CleanTechnica originals I’d recommend (naturally).

That covers the 20 most popular articles of October on CleanTechnica. That doesn’t mean they were our best articles, of course. (Though, it’s a good sign for many of them.) Since we publish a lot of original content that I think is worth reading but doesn’t necessarily make the top 20, I’m going to also highlight some of my favorite original pieces here on CleanTechnica last month. Though, I’ll exclude the ones that made the top 20. In addition to those, here are 40 more CleanTechnica originals that I think deserve a little tender loving care:

