Published on November 4th, 2019 | by Zachary Shahan

Polestar Pricing … Electric Mazda … Tesla Model 3 = #6 In USA — CleanTechnica Top 20

November 4th, 2019 by  

The most popular CleanTechnica stories of October were led by Polestar and Mazda. Seriously. No offense to Polestar or Mazda (okay, some offense to Polestar and Mazda), but I wouldn’t have seen that coming a mile away. Does this show a great thirst for more EV news beyond Tesla and more serious EV entries? Possibly. Or it was just some lucky timing and catchy headlines. Or all of the above. In any case, that’s where things landed in October. Tesla still dominated the top 20, with 15 out of 20 stories, but it was an interesting phenomenon to see the company almost pushed out of the top 3.

Scroll down below to see the top 20 articles on CleanTechnica, and then scroll down further to check 40 additional CleanTechnica originals I’d recommend (naturally).

  1. Polestar Reveals Pricing Details For Its Battery Electric Sedan. Are You Sitting Down?
  2. Mazda Makes An Electric Vehicle So Tasty You Can Eat It
  3. Tesla Model 3 = 6th Best Selling Car In USA In 3rd Quarter*
  4. Porsche Boasting Error — Tesla Model 3 Crushes 27 Repeated Launches To 200 km/h
  5. UK Man Invents Aluminum-Air Battery In His Garage
  6. How Much Range Does A Tesla Model 3 Have After 50,000 Miles?
  7. Chevy Bolt & Hyundai Kona EV Crushing Tesla Model 3 In US Sales — Or Not
  8. Capital One: Value of Luxury Gas Cars Getting Slammed by Tesla Model 3
  9. Breaking! Tesla Model Y Production To Start ~Q1 2020 (Unofficial Leak)
  10. “If You Didn’t Buy A Tesla, You Just Made A Mistake”
  11. Where Are They Now? “HUGE” Tesla Model 3 Issues That Are No Longer Issues
  12. The Netherlands Surpasses Wildest Predictions For Tesla Model 3 Sales
  13. Did The US Navy Solve Clean Energy With A Compact Fusion Reactor?
  14. Tesla FUD: I Was Wrong
  15. Tesla Gigafactory China: Mud, “Basically An Open Field,” Not Gonna Happen — Skeptical Claims Revisited
  16. Norway Update: Tesla & Chinese EVs Could Spell Doom For Legacy Automakers
  17. Tesla Model 3 = 24% of Small & Midsize Luxury Car Sales in USA*
  18. How Tesla Tire Size Impacts Tesla Range
  19. No-Gold Perovskite Solar Cells Aim A Dagger At The Heart Of Fossil Fuels
  20. Tesla Is Selling Powerwalls Almost At Cost In California

That covers the 20 most popular articles of October on CleanTechnica. That doesn’t mean they were our best articles, of course. (Though, it’s a good sign for many of them.) Since we publish a lot of original content that I think is worth reading but doesn’t necessarily make the top 20, I’m going to also highlight some of my favorite original pieces here on CleanTechnica last month. Though, I’ll exclude the ones that made the top 20. In addition to those, here are 40 more CleanTechnica originals that I think deserve a little tender loving care:

  1. Tesla 3rd Quarter Sales Grew 1664% In 6 Years, 271% In 2 Years
  2. European Car Leasing System Will Blow Up Tesla & Other EV Sales
  3. CleanTechnica Report: A case study into a technology that should be set aside until 2050, Carbon Engineering’s air-to-fuel fig leaf
  4. Tesla = 75–85% of US Electric Vehicle Sales — CleanTechnica EV Sales Report
  5. Tesla Model 3 Breaks Records In Hot European Market — CleanTechnica EV Sales Report
  6. Tesla Model 3, GAC Aion S, & BMW 530Le Shine In Depressed Chinese EV Market — CleanTechnica EV Sales Report
  7. Tesla Model 3 = #1 In EV Sales In Germany In Record Month — CleanTechnica EV Sales Report
  8. Tesla Model 3 Is 2019’s Best Selling Vehicle In Dutch Lands — CleanTechnica EV Sales Report
  9. Renault & Tesla Shine In France — CleanTechnica EV Sales Report
  10. Tesla Model 3 Sales = 2× Ford Mustang Sales or BMW 3 Series Sales (USA)
  11. Tesla’s End-of-Quarter Rush — Avoidable or Unavoidable?
  12. Tesla Earnings Call: My (Overdue) Analysis
  13. Tesla Is Starving USA Market In Favor Of EU & East Asia
  14. What Tesla’s Present Capital Expenses Tell Us About Future Depreciation
  15. Another Tesla Conference Call, Time For Critics To Move The Goal Posts
  16. “Tesla Demand Cliff” — Mistaken Logic? Tribal $TSLAQ Kool-Aid? Paid Trolling?
  17. Tesla Smart Summon Bonanza — 7 Races
  18. How Tesla Will Roll Out Full Self Driving, + Q3 Safety Update
  19. Tesla Full Self Driving: Feature Complete ≠ Experienced Driver
  20. Tesla Full Self Driving — How To Get A Driver’s License
  21. What If We Go From Paying For Transportation To Being Paid To Go Places?
  22. 7 Things Tesla Couldn’t Do
  23. 7 More Things Tesla “Couldn’t” Achieve
  24. Tesla’s Navigate On Autopilot Is Smooth As Silk — CleanTechnica Review
  25. A Tesla Model 3 At 100,000 Miles — CleanTechnica Interview
  26. Tesla Model 3: Smooth
  27. Tesla At The Texas State Fair — In More Ways Than One
  28. EV Summit: Electric Vehicle Experts Talk Tech, Charging, & Tesla … In 2016 (Video)
  29. BMW i3 Is A Perfect Out-Of-Town EV, Smoothly Flowing Through Mountain Roads — BMW i3 vs. The Mountain
  30. The Porsche Taycan Premiere, From A Tesla Owner’s Perspective
  31. Automakers Show Us Their True Colors (Petition Inside)
  32. Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Infiniti, Jeep, Lexus, Mitsubishi, Nissan, & Toyota USA Sales Down In 3rd Quarter
  33. 10 Years Of Commercial Electric Vehicle Success: Motiv Power Systems Powers On — CleanTechnica Interview
  34. Pulling Back The Curtain At Electric Powertrain Builder Lightning Systems — CleanTechnica Field Trip
  35. EVs To Revolutionize Postal Services, & More
  36. Green Business, Energy Efficiency, Apocaloptimist, & Tesla — CleanTech Talk with Scott
  37. Universal Basic Income, Andrew Yang, the Green New Deal, & Tesla — CleanTech Talk with Mike Barnard
  38. A Guide To Disaster Preparedness – Part One
  39. An AI Velociraptor Waves Goodbye To Your Peaceful Dreams As We Explore Machine Learning
  40. Ford, Volkswagen, BMW, & Renault Electric Models That Could Reach 10,000 Sales A Month

